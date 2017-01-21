WWE: Chris Jericho Savagely Burns Rusev On Twitter Again

One of RAW’s most entertaining feuds might just be happening behind the scenes. Earlier this month, Chris Jericho and Rusev traded barbs on Twitter after Jericho won his first ever United States Championships. Yesterday the exchange heated up when Rusev took a shot at one of Renee Young’s tweets about Canadaian basketball players.

35 million Canadians. 1 great player. https://t.co/MduaM0UmfV — Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) January 19, 2017

Proud Canadian, Chris Jericho, was quick to strike back with a savage burn.

7 million Bulgarians. 0 great wrestlers. https://t.co/A93bWxd5O1 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 19, 2017

And then Rusev showed why you should only poke the Bulgarian Bear at your own risk.

Mr wannabe rockstar, give credit to Andre the Giant. He was half Bulgarian. And get a life. You are 62 years old. It’s pass your bed time. https://t.co/brZzlr1YRV — Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) January 19, 2017

Ouch! Hopefully this war of words will eventually boil over to the ring where Rusev is surely anxious to get another shot at regaining the US title that he held for so long.

