WWE: Chris Jericho Defeats Roman Reigns For The United States Championship!

Roman Reigns had defeated both Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens in back to back weeks, but the odds became too much for him to overcome tonight as Jericho finally managed to snag the one singles championship that has eluded him during his illustrious 26 year career; the United States Championship!

The 2-1 handicap match with Owens and Jericho proved to be too much for Reigns as he lost the championship that he has carried (somewhat loosely over his back) since defeating Rusev at the Clash of Champions in September of 2016.

Before the bell even rang, Owens and Jericho teamed up to ram Reigns into the shark cage near the top of the ramp and continued the beatdown into the ring before the ref was able to get control of the match. As expected, Reigns was able to mount a comeback but two codebreakers from Jericho and an apron powerbomb from Owens proved to be enough to put away the Big Dog.

Chris Jericho will be suspended in a shark cage when Roman challenges Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship at the 2017 Royal Rumble. Rumors have been swirling that the WWE has something big planned for Reigns at the Rumble. Now that Reigns has dropped the US Title, winning RAW’s prized championship seems almost a given at this point.

Either way, the US Championship is a deserving reward for Jericho, who has done some of the best work of his career in the past six months. Are you happy to see Y2J with the US Title around his waist?

