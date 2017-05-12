WWE Reconsidering Charlotte’s Babyface Turn

WWE officials may already be backtracking on turning one of their biggest superstars. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live, host Dave Meltzer reported there are opposing views on turning former Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair, face.

Meltzer said that some feel the turn was not coming at the right time and its possible it might only last through the Backlash pay per view.

The turn began several weeks ago during Charlotte‘s Championship match with Naomi when new faction, The Welcoming Committee, attacked both women in the ring. The common enemy has forced Charlotte to pair up with Becky Lynch and Naomi for the upcoming ppv.

On this past week’s SmackDown LIVE, however, it seemed evident that the door was being left open for Charlotte to return to her heel roots as she blamed Naomi for Becky’s loss to Natalya.

Turning Charlotte babyface for a short period of time allows Naomi to have a longer run with the Women’s Championship but also adds another layer to an eventual feud between the two.

With Charlotte’s resume and talent, we have to assume it won’t be long until she is once again carrying the top prize.

Fans have been receptive of her recent turn, but she’s a much more natural heel. Her ability to command the ire of the audience is only second to Stephanie McMahon.

SmackDown’s current problem in the women’s division is the lack of babyfaces. With Nikki Bella out, Becky Lynch and Naomi are the only two on the roster. Looking across at The Welcoming Committee its hard to imagine which of those women would be better suited as fan favorites. There’s always a possibility Lana’s new gimmick could be a babyface, but it’s much more likely her history with Rusev will have conditioned fans to view her as a heel.

