WWE Reportedly Suppressing Tye Dillinger ’10’ Chants

For WWE fans, no live event experience is complete without taking part in an arena-wide chant. Everyone screaming the exact same thing at the exact same time is one of several tribal pleasures WWE offers. However, there’s one chant that WWE is actively trying to kill.

Tye Dillinger is the closest thing a WWE Superstar can get to becoming a cult hero. This is never more evident than when the chorus of his devout followers breaks into the “10” chants upon the 36-year journeyman’s introduction. And apparently, WWE hates it.

The Wrestling Observer Radio reports the is going out of its way to make sure the Dillinger’s chant dies.

“Dillinger is just a guy on the brand that works prelims and they put him at number 10 and it makes for a cute minute for people to chant 10, which they don’t even want people to chant anyway. That’s why they keep him off the TV so much because they don’t want people chanting 10. So the whole thing is completely stupid,” said Dave Meltzer.

If WWE is against Dillinger’s fans squawking, then why have they booked him to come out at #10 in back to back Royal Rumbles? Even more, what exactly is there to not like about fan participation? We’re a little confused, but apparently, WWE is all too clear-headed about keeping the chant on a steady decline.

Sorry, Tye.