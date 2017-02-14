HUGE WWE Championship Match Announced For Smackdown

The road to WrestleMania continues as SmackDown Live rolls into Anaheim, California. WWE has announced that The Leader of Cenation has invoked his WWE Championship rematch clause and will challenge The New Face of Fear tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown LIVE! Will Bray Wyatt‘s reign come to an end before it ever gets a chance to begin? And how will the number one contender, Randy Orton, factor into the main event? Which of these two superstars would he rather face for the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 33?

WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s show from the Honda Center:

– New WWE Champion Bray Wyatt will defend against John Cena

– Naomi is the new SmackDown Women’s Champion, but for how long?

– Who will rise out of the Turmoil to challenge American Alpha?

– Is Baron Corbin destined to become Intercontinental Champion?

– Will Ziggler’s aggression cost him or give him exactly what he wants?

Tune in tonight on the USA Network to see John Cena attempt to break Ric Flair’s championship record and take back his WWE Championship.

