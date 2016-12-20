WWE: Bray Wyatt Cuts A Promo For New Mattel Mutant Figures

If Randy Orton didn’t make the Wyatt Family enough of a threat, now Smackdown LIVE superstars have to worry about Bray Wyatt using his evil powers to turn into a swamp lizard king. At least that’s the premise of Mattel’s latest line of WWE Mutants action figures.

Bray Wyatt recently cut a promo for the new toys:

Videos by PopCulture.com

While a Scorpion Sting and Cyborg Cena are somewhat entertaining to imagine, an eight-armed Brock Lesnar is down right terrifying–just imagine how many people he could take to suplex city!

At least Wyatt’s toy promo kept in tune with his character, which is more than I can say for most commercials that simply consisted of wrestlers screaming next to young children.

