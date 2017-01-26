Former WWE Champion Returns On RAW

Only a few hours after learning the largest athlete in the world would be entering the Royal Rumble, the Big Show returned on RAW to confront the WWE‘s newest giant, Braun Strowman.

After Strowman picked up the victory in an 8 man tag team match against the New Day and Enzo and Cass, the former WWE champion’s music hit and Cleveland’s Quickens Loan Arena exploded.

Absence has certainly made the heart grow fonder for Big Show, a near 20 year veteran in the WWE whose character had grown a bit stale after numerous heel/face turns.

As Show is in the twilight of his career and in better shape than ever, he appears ready to factor into a big angle at the Rumble with Strowman. Braun is the only real giant on the current roster (despite Cass being an unteachable 7ft tall, he doesn’t quite feel like a giant) and Show will be the perfect candidate to pass the torch to him before Show hangs up his boots.

Are you happy to see Show back in the WWE?

