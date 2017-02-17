The Big Show Has A Message For Braun Strowman

This upcoming Monday night RAW wrestling fans will be treated to a colosoll collision as the reigning giant of the WWE will face off against the Monster Among Men who is looking to take his throne.

After getting eliminated by Braun Strowman in this year’s Royal Rumble, The Big Show will get a chance to reclaim his dominance as the world’s largest athlete. Show took to Twitter to send a warning shot to the young giant before their upcoming battle.

The young giants always scream at the top of their lungs. Strowman wants attention…well he got mine. See ya Monday, kid. #Raw — Big Show (@WWETheBigShow) February 16, 2017

Braun Strowman has been on an absolute tear since being drafted to RAW last summer. During that time WWE’s 20 year veteran and reigning behemoth, The Big Show, has been laying fairly low. While Show has only shown up scarcely on WWE TV, he has been busy in the gym getting ripped into the best shape of his life.

The WWE is about to see some of it’s greatest big men hang up their boots. With Kane, Undertaker and Show all nearing the end of their careers, these matches will be crucial to passing the torch to Strowman, who is currently the undisputed best big man of the New Era (Sorry, Cass. You’re not there yet).

This won’t be the first time these two have done battle, as they faced off nearly a year ago on RAW when Strowman was still a member of the Wyatt Family. Hopefully this year’s clash will have a more conclusive ending.

After Monday’s encounter, Strowman is scheduled to face Roman Reigns at Fastlane while Big Show’s next advertised bout will be the long anticipated clash with the NBA’s giant, Shaquille O’Neal at Wrestlemania 33.

