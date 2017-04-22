WWE: Big E Is Marrying People In LA

When strolling through the streets of Los Angeles, you’re likely to come across many things. Even in your wildest thoughts though, you probably didn’t expect one of those things to be WWE superstar Big E marrying couples in the park.

That’s what is happening right now though, and he’s sharing some of the results on social media. He did so earlier today, sharing a picture of him looking quite dapper in a red and black suit with a finely dressed couple holding hands. The caption reads “Congratulations to Joseph & Brisa!” If you’ve been following his Twitter he announced he would be doing this back on April 12th, and gave an email address to where people could request his pastoral services.

He’ll be in LA until the 22nd, and as to why Big E recently told WWE.com “I’m ready to work. I don’t do well with idle time. My head was spinning, thinking “What am I going to do with all these days off?” I don’t really want to take a vacation. I’m bored just being in the house. I think I was talking about it in the locker room, [and] I actually have to give all credit to Enzo Amore. He came up with this idea. As soon as I heard it, I thought “This is kind of ridiculous, but kind of phenomenal, as well.” So, I gave it some thought, ran it by a couple of my friends, got their feedback. I couldn’t really think of a reason not to do it and got even more excited about the prospect.”

Big E got ordained online and likes the craziness of the whole thing. “It’s one of those things that’s absurd and random, but also delightful and heartwarming in its own way. Why not? I just booked my flight to LA; I’ll be there for a week. The cool thing is I’ll get to see some friends, do some things I’ve been meaning to do for a while. Then, I’ll also get to, hopefully, marry a few couples.”

