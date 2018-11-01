WWE’s Bella Twins Brie and Nikki Reach Hero Status on ‘The View’ Halloween Special

The View got a serious dose of superpowers on Halloween this year, with WWE Superstars the Bella Twins stopping by for the show’s holiday-themed episode.

Twin sisters Brie Bella and Nikki Bella were on hand as guests on Wednesday’s episode of the talk show, with both athletes dressing as superheroes — Brie as Superwoman and Nikki as Wonder Woman.

The View‘s Instagram account shared a pair of snaps of the twins on the show, with the women fitting right in amongst the elaborately decorated set and co-hosts Abby Huntsman, who was dressed as Lady Gaga, and Meghan McCain, who went as Elsa from Frozen.

“We couldn’t have a FIERCE #Halloween without the #BellaTwins! Thank you for joining us!” the show wrote, adding the hashtags #FierceView and #HappyHalloween.

Brie’s look was complete with a pair of black-framed glasses, while Nikki’s costume was straight out of the recent DC Comics film starring Gal Gadot.

Brie also showed off the duo’s costumes on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of herself posing with her sister in their dressing room to give fans a better look at the twins’ comic-inspired getups.

During their appearance, the sisters discussed the recent pay-per-view event WWE Evolution, which was the first all-female event ever held by the WWE and marked a major moment for the women’s division.

“For the past few years — you know, whether it was in sports or in business — us women at WWE wanted to be equal too. We were fighting for equality, and we didn’t have that,” Nikki said. “This pay-per-view Evolution marked that for us women. And we were finally equal to the men, that we were considered a WWE superstar just like them. We deserve to be the headline or sell out an event. And that’s what we did. Us women, we sold out.”

They also discussed fans dressing as them for Halloween, explaining that they take their duties as role models seriously.

“It feels surreal,” Nikki said. “It’s amazing to see that and just know that the people you inspire and what we do outside the ring and inside the ring. I mean, it truly is amazing.”

Brie chimed in, “And you know, it kind of puts you in check every year that you’re a role model, when you see all these little girls dressing up like you. And it just makes you want to continue on being that role model.”

As the episode was pre-taped, the twins spent their actual Halloween with their family at the Grgich Hills Estate in Napa Valley, California, with Nikki posting a series of snaps on her Instagram Story sharing the scenery.

She also posted a family photo of the group relaxing together, writing, “still can’t get over this sunrise.”

Brie also shared some photos of her own, including a pair of snaps of her daughter, Birdie, dressed as a lamb.

“Our little lamb!!” she wrote.

