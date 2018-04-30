Huge Title Match Added to WWE Backlash Card

WWE Backlash just got a whole lot bigger.

The first non-big four co-branded show in quite some time just confirmed a WWE championship match that was largely expected, though it hadn’t been confirmed until now.

AJ Styles will once again defend the WWE title against Shinsuke Nakamura at the show. This follows their match at WrestleMania, won cleanly by Styles, as well as their match on Friday at Greatest Royal Rumble that saw the pair fight to a double count-out.

The match was confirmed by WWE on Saturday.

The intense rivalry between WWE Champion AJ Stylesand Shinsuke Nakamura is destined to reach a fever pitch when the two Superstars once again square off for the WWE Title at WWE Backlash. After his triumphant showing in the 2018 Men’s Royal Rumble Match, the charismatic Nakamura earned the right to a dream match against The Phenomenal One at WrestleMania 34. However, moments after Styles successfully defended the WWE Championship in a hard-fought encounter on The Grandest Stage of Them All, The King of Strong Style suddenly struck a vicious low blow that forever tarnished the instant classic the WWE Universe had waited so long to see. The nefarious Artist would follow up that assault on SmackDown LIVE with several strategic sneak attacks en route to their rematch at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Along the way, he would meet any and all inquiries about his behavior with a sudden inability to speak English. It goes without saying that, by the time the two competitors reached Saudi Arabia, their mutual animosity proved to be so explosive their brutal rematch inevitably spill out to the ringside area, igniting a brawl that left neither Superstar willing to answer the referee’s 10-count. As a result, the contest was left with no clear winner. Unsatisfied, The Phenomenal One added fuel to the fire by unleashing a post-match assault of sheer frustration on his underhanded adversary, making a return match at WWE Backlash an absolute necessity. Every time AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura meet, the WWE Universe is treated to a matchup of unparalleled talent and explosiveness. However, considering how personal the enmity has grown between them, there’s no telling just how much damage they’ll do when they once again go head-to-head for the WWE Championship. Don’t miss the hard-hitting rematch on Sunday, May 6, at 8 ET /5 PT, on the award-winning WWE Network.

Nakamura gave his character new life by turning heel at WrestleMania with the low-blow heard round the world. He followed that up by remixing his theme song and entrance style, which has been getting rave reviews.

While predicting a title change can always be daunting, it seems likely that Nakamura would get a championship run soon given all of the momentum he is currently experiencing. Will it happen at Backlash? The odds would seem to be good.