WWE Close to Announcing Show that Would Be Largest in Company History

The rumors of a massive WWE PPV event heading to the land down under appear likely to come to fruition in the coming weeks.

Pro Wrestling Sheet first reported back in December that WWE was considering holding a show at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, a venue that would seat over 100,000 and legitimately draw the biggest WWE crowd of all time. According to Australia’s Herald Sun, the Visit Victoria tourism bureau plans to sign a contract with WWE this week for the event and the show will be announced during WrestleMania 34.

The rumored date for the show is October 6 or 7, 2018. The fact that WWE moved the previously scheduled Hell in a Cell PPV from October to September has made the prospective Australia PPV show more likely, as Hell in a Cell was originally scheduled for October 1.

WWE had a massively successful Global Warning Tour in Australia back in 2002 that culminated with a show that drew over 50,000 people. The prospective 2018 show, possibly dubbed Global Warning II, would far exceed that attendance figure.

While fans have long expected that a non-North America PPV show would occur in the United Kingdom, Australia also makes sense for many reasons. Wrestling has seen a resurgence in the land down under in recent years, and WWE has done some successful recruiting there, notably signing talents such as Emma, Peyton Royce, and Billie Kay. Though Emma has since left the company, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay are expected to be part of the main roster within a couple of months time, so they would undoubtedly be part of the October show in their native Australia.

We aren’t sure if this show would be exclusive to Australia or not, though it would seem unlikely with the advent of the WWE Network. It’s hard to imagine WWE wouldn’t make the event available worldwide on their streaming service. The last WWE PPV held outside of North America that was available to watch live in the U.S. and Canada was SummerSlam 1992.