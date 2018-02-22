Apollo Crews and Terry Crews Feud Over Last Name

On Monday WWE continued the trend of making its superstars drop their last names by having Apollo Crews change his name to simply Apollo.

Apollo, real name Sesugh Uhaa, had his wrestling name supposedly made by combining the Apollo Creed character from the Rocky franchise and comedic actor Terry Crews.

With his last name now gone, Apollo got a shoutout from the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor on Twitter, but like most things in the professional wrestling world it quickly turned into an angle.

I like and respect Apollo and wish him well— but The @WWE stole my name in the first place. https://t.co/PLqsPBhs0o — terrycrews (@terrycrews) February 19, 2018

“I like and respect Apollo and wish him well — but the @WWE stole my name in the first place,” Crews said responding to a fan.

Titus O’Neil, Apollo’s manager/tag team partner took notice, and even reached out to have Crews appear on next week’s Monday Night Raw.

We’re in Anaheim next week I think we should meet at @WWE #Raw @Terrycrews join #TitusWorldwide and we can call it even 👍🏾✊🏿🤔🤗 https://t.co/SHevwvQZwh — Titus O’Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) February 21, 2018

“We’re in Anaheim next week I think we should meet at @WWE #Raw. @Terrycrews join #TitusWorldwide and we can call it even,” O’Neil wrote.

Crews was quick to respond.

But I can’t use my last name😂 https://t.co/eVaGEmvTj8 — terrycrews (@terrycrews) February 21, 2018

“But I can’t use my last name,” Crews joked.

The members of Titus Worldwide will take on The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro) for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Sunday.

Originally making his name in the independent promotion Dragon Gate (alongside cruiserweight Akira Tozawa), Apollo joined the WWE back in later 2014 and signed a developmental contract with NXT.

Crews had a number of small rivalries while in NXT from 2015-16, most notably against Finn Balor for the NXT Championship and a singles program with Baron Corbin. He debuted on the main roster the night after WrestleMania 32. He was drafted to SmackDown Live as part of the initial brand split draft in 2016 but moved over to Raw as part of the Superstar Shake-Up in April 2017. He’s spent the majority of his time on Raw alongside O’Neil to make the Titus Worldwide faction, which has included members such as Tozawa and Dana Brooke.