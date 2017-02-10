Andre The Giant’s Daughter Shows Up At Smackdown

Last night’s Smackdown LIVE was a big event for the women’s division. We saw the first ever “double contract signing” for Elimination Chamber and Nikki Bella’s feud with Natalya reached a very personal boiling point. Backstage, the daughter of WWE legend, Andre the Giant, was there to take in all the action.

Had the great pleasure of meeting Andre The Giant’s daughter, Robyn, backstage at #SmackdownLive! We are reminiscing about our parents and how her dad wrestled my dad at #Wrestlemania 2 in Chicago! @hey_puddin_79 A photo posted by natbynature (@natbynature) on Feb 7, 2017 at 5:57pm PST

Very cool to see the daughters of two WWE legends swapping stories. Robin Christiansen discussed her relationship with her dad in a 2016 interview with Wrestlezone Radio:

“I was not on the road with my Dad. If anything, he had me as far away from that industry as possible. We unfortunately did not have that great of a relationship. Mostly because he was on the road so much. I think it came to like 298 days out of the year in his prime. Like a lot of people in that industry he led a very gypsy like lifestyle. He lived out of a suitcase. Because of that we never really got a chance to form a relationship.”

You can watch the Wrestlemania 2 Battle Royal Nattie and Robin were referring to on the WWE Network.

