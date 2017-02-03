WWE Discussing Alternate Wrestlemania Plans For Triple H

According to SE Scoops, the WWE held a creative meeting on Wednesday afternoon to discuss alternate WrestleMania plans if Seth Rollins‘ knee injury keeps him on the shelf through Mania. Apparently, Triple H has been training to compete at Mania and he could possibly face Shane McMahon or even Samoa Joe if Rollins isn’t cleared in time.

In the meantime, the WWE would like to remind us that regardless of when Rollins returns, he will not forget his mission.

In case you missed it, @WWERollins has made it crystal clear that he won’t STOP until he “slays the king” @TripleH! https://t.co/N6qeanZZ8I pic.twitter.com/iRwerXgTkL — WWE (@WWE) February 3, 2017

If Seth Rollins’ knee injury keeps him sidelined,who would you like to see face off with The Game at this year’s Wrestlemania?

