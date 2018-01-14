Alexa Bliss Talks About the Next Step in the Women’s Revolution

For the last couple of years, WWE has been in the midst of the greatest period in history for women’s wrestling. The exclamation point will be in two weeks at the Royal Rumble when WWE presents the first-ever women’s incarnation of the match.

There’s no denying that one of the biggest stars in the women’s division these days is Alexa Bliss, who has held both the SmackDown and RAW women’s titles since being brought up from NXT a year and a half ago.

Bliss spoke about the triumphs of women’s wrestling and the women’s Rumble during an appearance on 96.9 the Fox FM in New York.

“I think it’s amazing. I’m excited for it. It’s the next step in the women’s revolution, and I think that the fact that Stephanie [McMahon] came out and announced that we’re having the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble, that’s huge. That’s never happened before, and I feel like this match is probably one of the most historic because every woman is involved, and that’s what I love about it.”

Bliss went on to talk about how the women’s division has been branching out into several new matches types in recent months, mentioning her cage and tables matches with Becky Lynch, as well as the Hell In A Cell bout between Sasha Banks and Charlotte.

“It was great that Becky [Lynch] and I had a cage match and a tables match. It’s great that Sasha [Banks] and Charlotte had the first-ever Hell in a Cell match, but it took every woman to get here, and the fact that every woman is included on this historic match, I think it’s that much bigger. And, bigger for the women’s evolution, because it took everyone to get there, the fact that everyone’s included is what I love about it.”

So far, WWE has announced 16 of the 30 participants in the women’s Rumble. That list includes: Naomi, Asuka, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Tamina, Lana, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch. Paige had also been announced but will obviously no longer be able to participate. There are also rumblings that some stars from the past could be brought back, including Molly Holly and Michelle McCool.

