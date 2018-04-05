Charlotte and Asuka’s WrestleMania Showdown Possibly Spoiled by Arena Advertisement

As Asuka‘s WWE resume continues to collect accolades, her WrestleMania 34 win against Charlotte Flair seemed like a mere formality. However, an advertisement for the first episode of SmackDown after ‘Mania suggests that her lauded streak may come to an end in New Orleans.

The Smoothie King Center, the host of four WWE events in five days, may have spoiled the results of a huge WrestleMania match. While hyping the April 10th episode of SmackDown, the venue’s website promises a SmackDown Women’s Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Carmella. This means that Charlotte would pin Asuka at ‘Mania or Carmella would cash-in on The Empress of Tomorrow and take her freshly earned SmackDown Women’s Championship.

It’s worth noting that every WWE card is subject to change, and next week’s episode of SmackDown is no exception to that rule. Anyways, here’s the actual screencap from their website.

Could Asuka actually be losing at WrestleMania? Is Charlotte Flair, not Ronda Rousey, the one to topple Asuka’s streak? Could Carmella leave the Superdome as SmackDown Women’s Champion?

Even though this ad looks to spoil a massive result, it still maintains a few secretive layers. But any loss by Asuka, either at the hands of Flair or Carmella’s cash-in would be shocking. WWE has strapped the company rocket to Asuka by making her the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble winner on top of building the myth behind her legendary undefeated streak. Conventional wisdom said that Asuka would remain impeccable until Ronda Rousey was ready for harvest, but now, we have to consider Asuka’s WrestleMania win to be questionable.

This story is developing…