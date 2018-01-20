WrestleMania 35 Location To Be Revealed Soon?

We are still two months away from WWE‘s WrestleMania 34, but rumors are already starting to hit the internet about the location for next year’s WrestleMania 35 event.

The location for next year’s event will likely be revealed very soon. Some years, WWE has waited until WrestleMania itself to reveal the location for the following year’s show. Other times, they’ve made the announcement several weeks in advance.

One user on Twitter is claiming that the announcement will be coming this week, which is interesting for several reasons. The user, WrestleVotes, who has been credited for breaking some stories in the past claims that the announcement will come “next week” and that the date for WrestleMania next year will be April 7, 2019.

WrestleMania 35 location announcement is coming. Finally, everyone will know the stadium. Date looks like 4.7.19. You will all find out next week! — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 18, 2018

Several weeks ago, PWInsider reported that WWE is currently planning on having WrestleMania in the northeastern United States in 2019. That’s interesting given the fact that this year’s Royal Rumble is in Philadelphia a week from Sunday and the Twitter account above is claiming that the announcement is coming this week.

WrestleVotes goes on to claim that the WWE has narrowed it down to two locations that are 96 miles apart. After doing some detective work of our own, that is the exact distance between Philadelphia and New York City. We know that WWE has had New York in the conversation as the location has been debated, as well as Detroit and Toronto.

Of course, these kind of discussions are fluid and could change at any moment. WWE was reportedly set on a different location for WrestleMania 34 until New Orleans swept in at the last minute with a better offer.