Shinsuke Nakamura Turns on AJ Styles After WrestleMania Defeat

So much of AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura’s relationship was based on respect. And Nakamura just euthanized any feel-good moment you were craving.

Styles hit Nakamura with a Styles Clash to retain his WWE Championship. However, Nakamura feigned an honorable defeat and handed Styles his WWE Championship—but before the two rival could embrace, Nakamura delivered a low blow.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Nakamura became more menacing by the second and the beatdown continued outside the ring. After a final Kinshasa, Nakamura’s dirty deeds were done.

This may not be the #Kinshasa @ShinsukeN expected to deliver tonight, but it will be remembered for years to come… #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/9UfehXmows — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018

This was a surprise that few had pegged. Most fans thought that Shinsuke would take the WWE Championship from Style and begin his reign atop WWE. But we were two steps behind and now we’re caught up trying to imagine what Nakamura will be like as a heel.

While Nakamura has had some shining moments since arriving in WWE, a chunk of his stay has been forgettable. But now that he’s been unleashed as a heel, we may be in for a treat. WWE has a shortage of main event level heels but now that Nakamura has joined that Dark Side’s roster, options have already begun to sprout.

Chance are, we’ll see plenty more of Nakamura vs. Styles in 2018, but for now, we’ll have to wait for Smackdown to see what happens next.