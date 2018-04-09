Daniel Bryan Makes Triumphant Return to WrestleMania

Daniel Bryan made his prodigal return to the Mercedes Benz Superdome with his first WWE victory in 2 years.

Bryan looked like his old self as the zoomed around the ring to the glee of the New Orleans crowd. After a running knee, he slapped the Yes Lock on Sami Zayn and that was that.

The fact we even saw this match was as close to a miracle you’ll find in wrestling. Jubilation struck the WWE Universe when it was announced Daniel Bryan was permitted to make an in-ring comeback after being forced to bow out two years ago.

“Saying goodbye to the ring was one of the hardest moments of my life. But thanks to the amazing people supporting me, I was able to keep fighting for my dream. This moment feels surreal and I’m glad to be able to talk to you all at the beginning of #SDLive tonight,” he wrote.

There’s no telling when WWE finally cleared Bryan to make his return, but the former WWE Champion has been hard at work since 2016 to prove he’s able to compete. His moment of catharsis happened just weeks before WrestleMania and before we couldn’t finish celebrating he was already booked for a WrestleMania match.

However just as soon as he had his match, his partner, Shane McMahon had to leave an Antigua vacation for a New York hospital after an episode of acute diverticulitis. Things worsened when doctors found an umbilical hernia that needing fixing, however, Shane postpone the operation to make his WrestleMania appearance.