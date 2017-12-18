‘Woken’ Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Added to WWE’s 205 Live Tour

With the exit of Neville, the copious amounts of Enzo Amore, and the controversy surround Rich Swann, 205 Live has officially had a rough 2017. But WWE is making a concentrated effort to make sure 2018 is not just better, but awesome.

WWE just announced that Woken Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt will have a series of matches on the 205 Live Tour. This comes as a stark deviation from typical 205 Live programming as it typically features Crusierweights only. However, WWE recently added Nia Jax to the Purple brand, in what looks to be a budding romance angle between her and Champion, Enzo Amore. Now that Hardy and Wyatt will take their feud on tour, 205 Live has officially been diversified.

Here’s the schedule for the upcoming 205 Live mini-tour:

Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 – Kingston, RI – The Ryan Center

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 – Lowell, MA – Lowell Auditorium

Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 – Poughkeepsie, NY – Mid Hudson Civic Center

There’s a lot to deduce here, but it’s worth underling one more time that WWE is behind 205 Live as it’s becoming a bit of variety show. Woken Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt will draw any fans who may have been on the fence about the tour. Given Hardy’s cult-like following WWE may have just struck a profitable vein.