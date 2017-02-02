Why The WWE Is Downplaying John Cena’s Championship Record

John Cena made history on Sunday night at the Royal Rumble when he tied Ric Flair’s record of 16 World Championships. The win came as a bit of surprise to some as the WWE didn’t really play up Cena’s chase for the record leading up to their bout. While many assumed this was just a good ol’ fashioned swerve, the aftermath of the victory seems to tell a different story. After tying the record, Cena’s massive victory has not been celebrated in the manner many expected it would.

According to Cageside Seats, WWE have their reasons for downplaying his accomplishment, and they’ll reportedly continue to do so.

The reported reason for this is that WWE doesn’t want to make a massive deal out of his win because he isn’t expected to remain champion for too long, and they don’t want any attention drawn to them for allowing Cena to have a really short reign.

The rumored plan is to have Bray Wyatt leave the Elimination Chamber with the championship to set up a match with Orton at WrestleMania 33, with Cena set to take on somebody that, according to a former WWE writer, fans won’t bee too thrilled with.

One big tell is that the WWE didn’t make any 16 time merch for Cena as they did when he won his 15th title. I wouldn’t be surprised if WWE is holding off on the big celebration until Cena breaks the record at either Summerslam or possibly not even until next year’s Wrestlemania.

Look to see how this unfolds tonight on Smackdown LIVE on the USA Network.

