The Reason Why John Cena Moved to RAW

Earlier this summer John Cena was given the guise of being WWE‘s only free agent. However, his recent move to RAW may be a little more permanent as WWE has significant plans for the 16-time WWE Champion.

According to Justin Barrasso of SI.com, John Cena’s transition to RAW is all about having a more tantalizing menu of opponents to select from.

“Vince McMahon wants Cena to elevate and give the rub to Roman Reigns. The prevailing factor behind Cena’s move to Raw is all about his opponents. The decision was not made solely because Cena is going to draw ratings, but rather because of who Cena is going to draw ratings with.”

However, Cena’s prospective hot streak will be in the name of feeding his imminent replacement, Roman Reigns.

“From a story-driven perspective, Cena also now has multiple fresh antagonists in Samoa Joe, The Drifter, and Braun Strowman. The plan is to continue to elevate Cena even more, and then use his elevation to put over Reigns.”

WWE has not been shy about this in their programming, either. In Cena’s big RAW debut, he wasted no time in declaring the purpose of his presence – he’s here for Roman Reigns. While the two teamed together on RAW, we’re only in the first pages of a novel. WWE may build towards Cena vs. Reigns for 2 years. They’ve already started to lay the foundations for this ultimate territorial battle on Twitter.

As of today, WWE could not draw up a bigger match. Throw in the ramifications of Cena metaphorically handing over the WWE to Reigns after the match and now we have astronomical implications. But it seems like we are way from their match. As per Barrasso, WWE is going to continue to build both Reigns as Cena, possibly more so than ever. That way, when the 2 have their fateful meeting at say, WrestleMania 35, it will literally feel like worlds colliding.

In the meantime expect Roman and Cena to have dueling winning streaks. It’s exciting to know where WWE is heading, but we have no way of knowing how we’ll get there. So in a world of spoilers and leaks, it looks like we’ll be along for the ride just like WWE wants us to be.

Cena’s contributions to WWE cannot be overstated and Reigns is on that same path. To have these iconic Superstars battle it out on the highest stage possible is an opportunity that just doesn’t come around too often.