Here’s Who Qualified for the Money in the Bank Ladder Matches on Raw Tonight

Monday Night Raw took place at the O2 Arena in London England on Monday night, meaning the usual broadcast is several hours behind on a tape delay.

You can check out the full spoilers for the episode here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show included three qualifying matches for the two Money in the Bank ladder matches, all of which came in the form of triple threat matches

Bobby Roode claimed a spot in the men’s ladder match by defeating Baron Corbin and No Way Jose, pinning the latter with a Glorious DDT.

The main event was originally booked as Jinder Mahal vs. Elias and Bobby Lashley for Raw’s final spot in the men’s ladder match. However, Roman Reigns opened the show wanting to be apart of the match after Mahal cost him his spot in last week’s main event match. He was denied by Kurt Angle, so “The Big Dog” took matters into his own hands by fighting Mahal twice backstage. The second time resulted in Reigns spearing Mahal through a wall, forcing Angle to pull him from the match.

Mahal’s replacement turned out to be Kevin Owens, who lost an Intercontinental Championship match against Seth Rollins earlier in the evening. Owens won by pinning Elias via a frog splash.

The men’s Money in the Bank ladder match now includes Roode, Owens, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, The Miz and Rusev. SmackDown Live still has two available spots, which will likely be filled on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile the women’s ladder match has been much slower to find its qualifiers. Alexa Bliss joined Ember Moon and Charlotte Flair after defeating Bayley and Mickie James.

Other matches booked for the June 17 pay-per-view include a fourth WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura and a Raw Women’s Championship bout between Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey.

Neither Rousey nor Jax were in London for Raw on Monday as the two were involved in the NBC Universal Upfront presentation in New York City. They did however have a brief encounter on the red carpet.

“If I’m going to be the best #Raw Women’s Champion, I want to square off against the best. Let’s see how Rowdy @RondaRousey can get,” Jax wrote after the announcement.

“This challenge came earlier than expected… but I was born ready… I’ll see you at #MITB @NiaJaxWWE,” Rousey wrote in response.

The former UFC Champion has only competed in one match since her January debut with the WWE, defeating Stephanie McMahon and Triple H and WrestleMania 34 in a mixed-tag match alongside Kurt Angle.