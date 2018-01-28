Vince McMahon Sexual Assault Claim Resurfaces

A 2006 sexual assault claim filed against Vince McMahon has resurfaced.

The WWE boss was accused of trying to “attack and rape” a woman at a tanning salon in Boca Raton, Florida, as The Daily Beast reports. The woman alleged that McMahon groped her and tried to kiss her.

Police were called, and they believed they had enough evidence to arrest McMahon. However, prosecutors apparently decided not to pursue charges due to “a lack of independent evidence,” according to the The Daily Beast.

McMahon did not comment on the claim when The Daily Beast reached out to him, but he did deny the claim when it was originally reported to police.

As police documents and press reports from the incident state, the woman reported the claim to police on Jan. 29, 2006.

She alleged that on the previous day, McMahon, who was 60 at the time, walked into the now-defunct Tanzabar Tanning Salon around 5 p.m. and paid for 20 minutes of tanning. He asked the woman if she would take photos of him for “his girlfriend in New York.” After taking the photos and returning McMahon’s phone to him, he then allegedly showed her nude and semi-nude photos of himself. She asked him to stop, and he then proceeded to tan.

After the session, McMahon’s behavior allegedly escalated.

Upon completion of the 20-minute tan, the woman claimed McMahon began talking to her again. She then picked up cleaning supplies and went to clean the tanning bed used by McMahon.

The WWE exec allegedly followed her and closed the door behind him when the two got into the tanning room. He is then accused of trying to kiss the woman, moving “his hand up and down on her waist” and butt in an attempt to lift her shirt and “rubbing the back side of his arms on her breast area.” The woman said she pulled away during these actions and clearly rejected the advances.

She then walked out of the tanning room. McMahon then allegedly told her he “was only trying to have some fun.” He then left the business and went to his vehicle, identified as a black Hummer H2, and sat inside it for 20 minutes before leaving.

Management at the salon apparently advised the woman to not file a police report at the time. She was later advised by her parents to file a report, so she did the following day.

At the end of the report, police stated that there was “probable cause” to pursue charges.

“There is probable cause to believe that Vincent McMahon did actually and intentionally touch against the will of [the victim], contrary to Florida Statute 784.03 (1),” police wrote.

However, “probable cause” was not enough for prosecutors to try the case.

“The filing standard for the state is above and beyond a reasonable doubt,” Mike Edmondson, a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office told The Daily Beast. “Prosecutors have to file at a higher standard, which is proof above a reasonable doubt. It’s a much different standard than probable cause.”

He added, “A misdemeanor that is not done in the presence of a law enforcement officer in Florida generally is not a prosecutable case unless there is a independent witnesses and or physical evidence as in photos — that kind of thing.”

This report resurfaced just after McMahon unveiled plans to restart his defunct football league, the XFL. In his press conference announcing the venture, McMahon stressed the importance of having players with no criminal records playing in the league.

“The quality of the human being is very important,” McMahon said. “Just as important as the quality of the player. … You want someone who does not have any criminality whatsoever associated with them. Even if you have a DUI, you will not play in the XFL.”