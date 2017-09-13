Bayley Provides Update on Her Shoulder Injury

At the beginning of last month, Bayely suffered a shoulder injury that not only cost her time but an opportunity for Alexa Bliss’ RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam. The tough luck injury has kept Baley on the shelf since. However, could she be close to making a return?

At last night’s Mae Young Classic, Bayley shed light on her progress. Unfortunately, it sounds like she still has plenty of room to heal.

“Doing good. I can move it, I can do daily life stuff, I can put my hair up again. I still haven’t lifted any weights on it because I’m scared. So I’m waiting for the doctor to tell me it’s okay to do this and okay to lift this amount of weight and everything,” she said. But it’s going up. Every day is better. It sounds cliche, but every day I get better.”

It’s nice to hear her optimism but if she has yet to lift weights, it could be weeks to months before she can begin wrestling.

However, it seems like she’s doing better than she was only a few weeks ago. In an interview with PWInsider, The Hugger explained what exactly is going on with her tough luck injury.

“I just started physical therapy. So, for right now, I’ve never had an injury before that’s kept me out before, so I’m kind of taking it day to day. I’m not really sure how long. If it’s a couple of months or if it’s a few months or what’s it going to be right now. But, it’s separated, it’s a grade-two separation,” explained Bayley. “It’s like the AC joint and the ligaments and all that stuff, so it’s not easy…Like I can’t do my own hair and it’s really hard to do certain things, but I’m just trying to get back as soon as possible, but at a safe pace as well,” she admitted.

November 19th may be the crucial date for Bayley. That’s the day of Survivor Series and as of right now, it looks like Bayley could be involved in a very important match. All summer long rumors of Ronda Rousey in WWE have bubbled. However, it looks like that finally will happen. Last week, Rousey and her MMA pals initiated a challenge to Charlotte, Becky Lynch, and Bayley. We can presume that Sasha Banks and Shayne Baszler will be tossed in the mix as well for this WWE vs. MMA Survivor Series showdown.

A speedy recovery to Bayley!