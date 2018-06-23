The Undertaker Reportedly Offered Match for SummerSlam This Year

Presently in the midst of one of his most productive years in the wrestling industry in quite some time, The Undertaker looks to be well-positioned for a match at the second biggest event of the year in August.

Pop Culture has been writing for several weeks that an Undertaker appearance at SummerSlam was quite likely, and now another source also indicates that is the case. WrestleVotes, a Twitter user that has broken stories in the past, is now also claiming the the “Dead Man” has been offered a role at this year’s event in Brooklyn.

The following was posted to Twitter.

Texting With A Source: The Undertaker has been presented w/ a story & match for SummerSlam. Source said him working MSG next month along with Australia in October should be a good sign for SummerSlam. I can add that the idea is something Taker was pushing for at one point. #TWAS — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 22, 2018

The interesting nugget here is that the story/match presented to The Undertaker is for something he was previously pushing for. Let the speculation run rampant on that.

One rumor out there, which Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline also recently addressed on his podcast, is that The Undertaker and John Cena could do a rematch of their WrestleMania bout at SummerSlam.

That story would make sense given the fact that their WrestleMania match was “unannounced” and incredibly brief. One could see them building the match up again throughout the summer for the ultimate payoff at the big show in Brooklyn.

The Undertaker’s next match will be on July 7th at an untelevised live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Undertaker will be teaming with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman to take on Kevin Owens, Elias, and Baron Corbin.

Not to be done there, Undertaker is also already advertised to wrestle Triple H later this year in Australia at Super Show-Down, a massive event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground Stadium that could be one of the most attended shows in company history. They are advertising that match as the “final” bout between Triple H and The Undertaker.