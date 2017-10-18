The Undertaker Believed to Have His WWE Return Set

For being retired, The Undertaker actively finds himself entwined in WWE‘s juiciest rumors. However, since being extinguished by Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, the countless Undertaker rumors have yet to manifest anything. That may be changing soon.

In a report from Wrestling Inc. and CageSidesSeats, sentiments are growing that The Undertaker will be involved at Survivor Series. The story goes that he will be joining his brother Kane in a match against The Shield.

There’s no mention of who the third man would be, but it looks like WWE has already begun to carve out this path. The appearance of Kane this past Monday was random, to say the least. However, if it was to set up the imminent return of the Undertaker, well, it presents healthier logic.

For a few months now, Undertaker has been tied specifically to Survivor Series. Originally it appeared that he would be having an iconic match with John Cena, but because of Cena’s Hollywood schedule, that contest became impossible.

But that didn’t change the fact that Undertaker was still rumored to be preparing for a Survivor Series appearance. And now, it looks like he may have scored a role in one of WWE’s biggest pay-per-views. Fueled by the quest of WrestleMania revenge and the sentimental value of teaming with his brother, in kayfabe, The Undertaker has plenty of incentive to return.

Physically, Taker should be in better shape to compete, too. At WrestleMania, he looked little and like he was genuinely hurting. But 7 months of healing could have him ready to go. Even more, in a recent interview with Wrestlezone, WWE Hall of Famer, Jim Ross, had a lot to say about The Undertaker’s current standing in WWE. According to Good Ol’ JR, The Deadman is still alive:

There’s simply been too much noise about the Undertaker returning. It certainly seems like a matter of when not if and that “when” looks to be Survivor Series.