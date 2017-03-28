Undertaker Accidentally Kicks Camera Guy While Sneaking Into The Ring

Are you sitting down? Because what I’m about to tell you may blow all of your pre-conceived notions out of the water and disrupt your entire sense of reality. When the lights go out in a WWE arena and The Undertaker’s music hits, The Deadman doesn’t just magically materialize in the ring. He actually has to come from somewhere and that somewhere is under the ring. Yes, a 52 year old man has to hide under a wrestling ring in a leather trench coat because pro wrestling is magic.

During tonight’s RAW, Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet tweeted that one day he’d like to have night vision goggles to see what it looks like when The Undertaker sneaks into the ring. A fan in attendance must have been thinking the exact same thing because they soon tweeted the video to Pro Wrestling Sheet and in the video, you can clearly see Taker sneaking into the ring to surprise Roman Reigns.

In the process, Taker accidentally kicks a WWE production guy right in the face, which you can see in the video below.

After Taker sent one final message to Reigns, the lights went out again and The Lord of Darkness mysteriously vanished into a commercial break. We have yet to see reports on how many people were harmed in The Phenom’s exit from the ring.

Undertaker will have what many are speculating could be his final WrestleMania match this Sunday in Orlando against Roman Reigns. Taker will have ample time to get down the ramp for the encounter yet, we would still advise all WWE employees to wear helmets just in case.

