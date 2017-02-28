Two New Matches Added To WWE Fastlane

The road to Wrestlemania will hit the fastlane this Sunday when the WWE presents, well, Fastlane, on the WWE Network. On last night’s “go-home” show before the big event, two new matches were added to the event that will likely put the Wrestlemania card into greater focus.

Sami Zayn will get a shot at retribution when he faces the man who has been absolutely destroying the RAW roster since his debut, Samoa Joe. Their feud hit another level on Monday’s RAW when Zayn turned the tables by ambushing Joe and taking the fight to the outside of the ring where the two brawled until having to be separated by several WWE officials.

Sasha Banks had pledged to be by Bayley’s side for her Championship defense against Charlotte, but Stephanie McMahon had other plans, announcing that The Boss will have to face off against the most dangerous woman on RAW, Nia Jax.

The main event of Fastlane will see Goldberg attempt to take the Universal Championship from Kevin Owens and bring it into his battle with Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania. The championship would be Goldberg’s first in nearly fourteen years.

We have yet to see Chris Jericho reemerge since his beatdown from Kevin Owens three weeks ago, so look for him to exact some revenge on his former best friend.

The rest of the WWE Fastlane card shakes out like this:

Roman Reigns vs. BraunStrowman

Neville vs. Jack Gallagher (Cruiserweight championship)

Bayley vs. Charlotte (Women’s championship)

Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows vs. Enzo & Big Cass (Tag team championship)

