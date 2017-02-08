Two New Matches Added To Elimination Chamber

With only days until Smackdown sends it’s top stars into the Elimination Chamber, two new matches have been added to the blue brand’s exclusive pay per view this Sunday night.

On Smackdown Live it was announced that Luke Harper would attempt to “cut the head off the viper” when he takes on his former family member, Randy Orton, and after weeks of post-match attacks, Dolph Ziggler will have to face both Kalisto and Apollo Crews in a 2 on 1 handicap match.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“@RandyOrton, you stole my FAMILY … I’ve seen the snake in the grass for FAR too long!” – @LukeHarperWWE #SDLive pic.twitter.com/qX0QThETnA — WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2017

The headliner of the pay per view will be an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship between John Cena, Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose and The Miz.

The rest of the card features the following matches:

Becky Lynch vs Mickie James

Alexa Bliss vs Naomi

Natalya vs Nikki Bella

Tag Team Turmoil Match

MORE WWE: Seth Rollins Wrestlemania Update / Why The Universal Championship Needs Goldberg / Paige Goes One On One With Alberto Del Rio / Twitter Reacts To RAW Portland