Trish Stratus Confirmed for WWE RAW 25 Return

Need a little Statusfaction? Make sure to tune in to the USA Network this Monday night.

WWE confirmed another big return for their ever-growing RAW 25th anniversary show next Monday night. During Tuesday night’s edition of SmackDown Live, a promo video aired hyping Trish Stratus for the event.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Stratus is one of the most decorated female performers in company history. She originally entered the company in early 2000 as the manager for the tag team T&A (Test and Albert). It didn’t take long, though, for her to transition into an in-ring performer herself. She took to the sport remarkably fast, becoming one of the most natural and elite in-ring performers the women’s division had seen in many years.

Stratus became a seven-time WWE women’s champion and eventual WWE Hall of Famer. When she was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2013, Stratus became the youngest person ever inducted. Stephanie McMahon was her inductor.

Status was last seen on WWE television during a WWE 24 documentary on the women’s revolution in 2016. As far as appearing in front of a WWE live crowd goes, you would have to go back to 2014 when she inducted Lita into the WWE Hall of Fame.

In recent years, Stratus has developed a career in the world of yoga. Just over a year ago, she became a mother for the first time. Stratus still resides in her native Canada.