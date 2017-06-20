Triple H Invites Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather to WWE RAW

Triple H was interviewed earlier Today on British sports channel Sky Sports News (SSN), amid press appearances promoting the development of WWE‘s UK Championship division and notably meeting with a hero of the recent London Bridge attack.

During the interview on SSN, HHH was asked about the McGregor-Mayweather fight. After talking about how entertaining that upcoming bout will be, The Game invited Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather to appear on Monday Night RAW to show the WWE Universe what’s in store.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mayweather has previously appeared in the WWE in a no disqualification match against The Big Show at WrestleMania 24, where he defeated the colossal opponent by use of heel tactics and brass knuckles.

Up Next: WWE Superstar Takes Shots at Conor McGregor

McGregor notably put the WWE on blast last summer in comments about former WWE Champion CM Punk’s crushing loss in his UFC debut. This lead to wishful thinking among fans of both that he was teasing a future with the company, much like the case with fellow MMA star Ronda Rousey.

However, where Rousey’s star-power has been on the decline following recent losses, McGregor’s fighting career is at a fever pitch even while on hiatus from UFC, making him far less likely to leave the higher paycheck for a stint in the WWE. He notably turned down an offer to appear at this year’s WrestleMania, though there were serious talks to possibly still work him into a future appearance.

WWE loves a good cross-promotion, especially with stars of the sports world. With the precedent of both Mayweather’s and McGregor’s history of engaging with the company on their own very different terms, we wouldn’t rule out the likely possibility of at least an appearance to promote their big match.

Besides, Enzo Amore could always use a few new “attackers” following his split with Big Cass this Monday, having already inserted himself into the picture in recent comments.

[H/T Sportskeeda]

More: Conor McGregor to Fight Floyd Mayweather