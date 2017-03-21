Triple H Makes WrestleMania Challenge To Seth Rollins

After months of speculation, it appears we will get the Seth Rollins and Triple H WrestleMania moment we’ve been waiting for. Tonight on RAW, Triple H made a challenge to Rollins to face him on The Grandest Stage Of Them All in a non-sanctioned fight.

Earlier in the evening, WWE‘s Physical Therapist, Kevin Wilk came on RAW to exclaim “that there is no doctor that would ever clear him in time for WrestleMania.” He continued by saying that “if Seth Rollins was to appear at ‘Mania our fear is that he’d be right back here the following day.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a later interview with Michael Cole, Triple H told the crowd it was their fault for Seth Rollins’ injury. The roar of the crowd had become too intoxicating for Rollins and it caused Rollins to come back too soon and get re-injured by The Game last week on RAW.

The WWE COO dared Seth Rollins to return to RAW next week and sign a Hold Harmless contract for a fight at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. What exactly this fight will entail, we still don’t know.

In this history of the WWE, no sanctioned fights generally feature WWE Superstars wearing jeans and boots instead of leather tights and beating each other with sticks and chairs. Let’s hope this one is no different.

Seth Rollins has been waiting for a payoff to this angle with Triple H for a long time and hopefully this battle will give him the opportunity to get the closure he’s been looking for.

