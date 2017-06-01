Tournament That Offered CM Punk $1 Million Cancelled?

When something in wrestling sounds too good to be true, it’s often because it is, in fact, untrue. Such appears to be the case with 5 Star Wrestling’s recent $1 million dollar offer to former WWE Champion, CM Punk.

According to PWInsider.com, the promotion has informed talent that the June 10th kick-of to the 128 man tournament at the Echo Arena has been canceled. The biggest wrestling tournament of all-time was set to run over several months in Great Britain, but the announcement has led many to fear that the entire tourney may be cancelled.

Several indy stars set to appear at the tournament voiced their frustration on Twitter, while some are suggesting 5 Star’s reason for cancelling the Liverpool events was out of respect for the Manchester bombings.

Manchester is 31 miles away from Liverpool.

E-mail about shows being cancelled. Absolutely furious isn’t even the words. Not for me but the for the others. Can’t wait for the excuse — William Ospreay (@WillOspreay) June 1, 2017

OH IT GETS WORSE 5 Star Wrestling’s reason for all the UK shows being ”postponed” is due to the Manchester bombings. — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) June 1, 2017

CM Punk never publicly responded to the ludicrous offer. Perhaps this meant the Straight Edge Savior knew all along that the offer had no legs or he was simply not interested in getting back in the ring. Punk is currently under contract to UFC so it’s unlikely he would have been able to accept the deal without Dana White playing a heavy role in the negotiations.

5 Star Promoter, Daniel Hinkles made headlines for the tournament when he threw out the million dollar proposal. “We’ve been trying to contact CM Punk on and off for well over a year. We wanted him on the first show we did in Edinburgh in 2015. I’ve tried going through friends in the industry, I’ve gone through his website and sent dozens of emails but the opportunity has never been this big. We want to offer CM Punk $1 million dollars (£770,000) to come and join the 5 Star Wrestling tour starting June 10th. It’s a genuine offer. We’d love to hear back from the man himself. We want to do this with him.”

Ryback recently commented on his dealings with the shady 5 Star promoter.

“He just comes off like he says one thing and then says another thing. And then, like, out of all the promoters we’ve dealt with, he has been by far the worst. He showed up to one of the events in England when I was there, just like harassing me, essentially. I treated him beyond well for that, but if there was ever a delusional human being, he was one of them.”

Another former WWE star who was set to make his in-ring return at the tournament has yet to comment on the cancellation.