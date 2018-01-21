Former WWE Diva Torrie Wilson Shares Patriotic Throwback Ahead of RAW 25

Torrie Wilson is looking forward to her WWE match, and she’s prepping by looking back at one of her most famous in-ring looks.

Wilson, who has not appeared in WWE since 2009’s WrestleMania XXV, is slated to come back for RAW 25 on Monday night. Ahead of appearance, she shared the below throwback look of her outfit from the 2004 Great American Bash.

The outfit, which Wilson also wore on the PPV’s promotional material, consists of a star-spangled top paired with matching bottoms complete with blue fishnets.

She filed the caption with hashtags for the Great American Bash, Raw and the “Attitude” and “Ruthless Aggression” eras of WWE.

The throwback look has been liked 21,000 times.

This was not the only Wilson hyped up her WWE return on Instagram.

The former WWE Diva announced the RAW 25 appearance to her followers back on Jan. 15. She used a simple RAW 25 graphic with a shot of herself in her in-ring gear.

“I gotta say, I’m pretty excited to be coming home for a day and to be a part of this celebration!” Wilson wrote.

Other beloved former Divas set to appear at the anniversary celebration include Trish Stratus, Terri Runnells, Kelly Kelly and Michelle McCool.

RAW 25 will air Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on USA.