Top WWE Tag Team Finally Returning From Injury Soon

They’ve been plagued with injuries ever since they left NXT, but it sounds like The Revival is returning to the main roster soon.

According to Dave Meltzer from The Wrestling Observer, Scott Dawson has successfully recovered from the torn bicep injury he suffered back in August and will be back in action by mid-December.

Dawson and Dash Wilder established themselves as one of WWE‘s most promising teams when they first won the NXT Tag Team Championships back in October 2015. The duo went on to have excellent matches with the likes of American Alpha, DIY and The Authors of Pain before making the jump to Monday Night Raw the night after WrestleMania 33.

Wilder suffered a fractured jaw 11 days later in a house show match, forcing his jaw to be wired shut. The two returned to tag team action two months later, only to be shelved again by Dawson’s injury.

Hopefully this is the last time the injury bug bites these two promising Superstars as they attempt to climb the ranks.