The Ultimate Warrior’s Wife Signs A WWE Contract

Dana Warrior, wife of late WWE Hall of Famer Ultimate Warrior, announced on Monday that she’s signed a multi-year deal with WWE to serve as a brand ambassador.

Dana commented on the specifics of the deal on the official Warrior website:



Videos by PopCulture.com

“On January 27, 2017 a contract between WWE and myself was officially executed. I could not be more excited about becoming an official part of the WWE family… although I always felt I was one. I have an opportunity now to work at WWE as a Brand Ambassador. The relationship with WWE has built slowly and meaningfully; the way good ones do. From day one it was my mission to preserve my late husband’s legacy and ensure his Warriors around the world continued access to his brand of inspiration. I could not have anticipated all the Ultimate Warrior ways WWE would partner with me and then go beyond in sewing Ultimate Warrior into their universe’s fabric. I could not have predicted how through this company I would find and develop myself, cultivate and unearth my skills.

My roots were already at WWE; they’ve given me a place to struggle through growing pains but ultimately bloom. This contract is affirmation of crossing into a new era of Warrior. The next phase honors the Warrior Women amongst us who carry the mantle too. WWE has been championing women emerging as athletes, executives, and business pioneers all along. I am honored to be amongst so many I admire and deeply respect.

Personally, this opportunity feels like the ultimate ‘Always Believe’ moment. It makes worth every sleepless night, every sacrifice, every moment of doing what scared the blonde out of my hair to do. It is proof if you work diligently you can prove yourself an asset, not a project. It is proof that hard work feels better than being handed something. For me, it is an example to my own Warrior Girls service to others is the greatest gift we give yielding ultimate reward.”

The Ultimate Warrior passed away on April 8, 2014, at the age of 54 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Over the preceding three days he had been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, appeared at WrestleMania XXX, and made his final public appearance on Raw. In 2015, WWE introduced the Warrior Award for those who have “exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance”.

You can listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast discussing the Royal Rumble, Undertaker’s Wrestlemania plans and Seth Rollins’ knee injury below:

MORE WWE: WWE Legend Battling Liver Cancer / Update On Seth Rollins Knee Injury /Randy Orton On The WrestleMania Match “Everyone Wants To See”/ Details On Undertaker’s Royal Rumble Performance / Major Heel Turn Coming Soon