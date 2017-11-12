Spoiler on Possible RAW Invasion of SmackDown Live This Week

After two separate occasions where SmackDown Live invaded RAW over the past month, it looks like the WWE RAW crew may finally get their revenge this week on the Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown Live.

The three members of The Shield, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins, are reportedly booked for the SmackDown tapings on Tuesday night in Charlotte, North Carolina. They’re expected to be out for revenge on The New Day and perhaps even more of the SmackDown roster.

Last week during RAW in the U.K., the New Day invaded the show through the crowd, distracting Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, causing them to lose their RAW tag team championships to Cesaro and Sheamus. Interestingly, when New Day appeared on SmackDown Live the next night celebrating their RAW invasion, they were boo’ed by the live crowd.

Roman Reigns is scheduled to make his television return this week following a lengthy bout with a viral infection that caused last month’s TLC PPV main event to be changed. WWE announced his television return last week, though they received word last week also that Reigns is now cleared to compete in the ring as well. It’s expected that a Shield vs. New Day match at Survivor Series will be announced on television this week.

A few weeks back, SmackDown launched the first-invasion of RAW the night after WWE TLC. With Shane McMahon in the house after loaning AJ Styles to RAW for their PPV, he lead the team into a plan to devastate the RAW crew backstage at the end of the broadcast. That invasion was followed up by the aforementioned New Day invasion last week, causing the tag team titles to change hands.

Also last week, the Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown match for Survivor Series was finalized. Following a shake-up in the title situations (which took AJ Styles out of the plans for Team SmackDown), we will now see a Team RAW consisting of Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, and Jason Jordan taking on Team SmackDown consisting of Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, and John Cena.

Though The Shield are the only members of the RAW crew presently booked for SmackDown as of last word, it’s certainly possible more members of the Monday night brand could be added to launch a more far-reaching invasion on Tuesday night. It wouldn’t surprise to see some of the members of Team RAW during an invasion to give some hype to the big Survivor Series elimination match between the brands.