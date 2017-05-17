The Rock’s Presidential Odds Make A Huge Jump

Would you bet against The Rock becoming the next President of the United States? Former WWE superstar Dwayne Johnson recently admitted during an interview with GQ that the there’s “a real possibility” that he might one day run for US President?

According to oddschecker.com, The Rock’s odds to become the Pres have surged in the past week. This time last week, Johnson was roundly available at 100/1 across the boards with bookies, however today he’s as short as 50/1 now. Since he didn’t rule out the drastic career change he’s accounted for 22% of bets in the market through Oddschecker.

In a recent Public Policy Poll, it was predicted that, if Dwayne Johnson ran as a Democrat candidate, he would lead the current President vote 42 to 37. He’d also apparently win over 15% of people who supported Donald Trump in the fall of 2016.

According to oddschecker, The Rock isn’t the only reality star with a shot at getting to D.C. Other household names in the market include: Mark Zuckerberg 50/1, Bill Gates 150/1, George Clooney 150/1, Leo DiCaprio 150/1 and Vince McMahon 200/1.

Oddschecker spokesman, Sam Eaton “Back in January 2015, Donald Trump was a massive 250/1 to be named the US President in 2016. Back then, very few people would have ever predicted Trump would actually come to power and for that reason, you can’t rule anybody out. Given how popular Dwayne Johnson actually is and the size of his fan base, if there was any celebrity figure to run for future office, then he’d have to have the best chance”.

Do you smell what the smart money is cooking? Could the Rock really become the next President of the United States?

IT DOESN’T MATTER WHAT YOU THINK!

Sorry, old habit.

Photo Credit: Peggy Sirota / GQ