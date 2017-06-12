The Reason Sister Abigail Has Never Been Seen In WWE

The most mysterious member of the Wyatt Family has never been seen on WWE TV. Bray’s infamous spiritual leader, Sister Abigail, has been bantered about for years and many fans assumed that the talk would eventually lead to a female member joining the on screen cult.

While appearing on the PW Torch Livecast, former WWE writer Kevin Eck, explained why we haven’t … and may never … see Bray’s sister in the WWE.

“From what I know about how Bray Wyatt envisioned that character, I don’t think that character is ever going to be seen, because the way Bray explained it, and I don’t think it’s ever come out on TV. He speaks in riddles so maybe if you read between the lines.”

“But Bray Wyatt was apparently a young man and Sister Abigail was an old black woman I believe in the swamps of Louisiana who had some supernatural powers and you know the history of voodoo in such in New Orleans. I believe she took him under her wing and king of taught him the secrets of what she knows and the dark arts and things like that.”

In an interview previous to WrestleMania 33, Bray was asked by Crave if Abigail would ever reveal herself on TV.

“That’s a challenging question and there’s not a simple answer to it. I get a little confused. I don’t know what is real and what isn’t. That’s just the nature of me. Can I say never? No, I cannot. Can I say for certain? No, I cannot. But I see her and feel her and that’s as real as it needs to be.”

It was reported in March that Bray’s real life sister, Mika Rotunda, had received a WWE tryout leading many to believe she could eventually become part of the Wyatt Family, however, we can find no evidence that she has been signed.

As for the on-screen Sister Abigail, Randy Orton burned down a barn that allegedly housed Sister Abigail’s ashes right before WrestleMania.

It’s unlikely Bray’s original vision of the character would ever come to fruition on TV as having a black voodoo witch is probably too much of a stereotype for WWE’s more image conscious culture.

