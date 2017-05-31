The New Day Make Their SmackDown Live Debut

The New Day have finally arrived on SmackDown Live!

The group’s debut on the blue brand roster has been teased out for weeks with graphics and video promo spots, in their absence since the “superstar shake-up” in the weeks following this year’s WrestleMania.

Last week the trio appeared on Talking Smack, signalling their in-ring return was likely just around the corner. And tonight, the record-holding former tag-team champions made their grand debut

Current SmackDown tag champs The Usos had just begun delivering their own street-style brand of smack talk from the ring– taking shots at American Alpha, Breezango and the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons– when Big E Langston’s instantly familiar roar announced the New Day’s long-awaited arrival.

The trio came prancing down the ramp in bright new outfits, but in their unmistakeably signature style. Xavier Woods paused to give a quick shout-out to his mother and hometown crowd, resulting in an even bigger pop filling the Atlanta arena.

With all three members of The New Day now in the ring, The Usos claimed they have the tag team division “on lock,” welcoming their new rivals to “The Uso Penitentiary.” Always quick with a comeback, Big E remarked they “know what goes on in a penitentiary,” getting a rise out of their new rivals in a bit of PG-Era testing innuendo.

Xavier Woods then announced he had been told by Shane McMahon that The Usos would have special opponents coming up at Money In the Bank, but he couldn’t remember “who?… who?” Kofi Kingston loudly revealed that it will be The New Day vs. The Usos at Money In the Bank for the SmackDown tag titles. The Usos retreated in anger as the SmackDown-newcomers New Day gyrated triumphantly in the ring.