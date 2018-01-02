WWE Already Has Plans for The Miz’s Return to RAW

The last time we saw The Miz on WWE television, he was losing the Intercontinental Championship to Roman Reigns. But when he comes back to RAW next week, his first order of business may be to reclaim his precious title.

On Monday’s episode of RAW, WWE announced The Miz will make his return next week after missing over a month to film the Marine 6. In his absence, Roman Reigns has kept the Intercontinental Championship warm, but according to Cagesideseats, WWE plans to insert The Miz into the title picture.

You’ve all suffered enough. Now it’s time for a real man, a real champ, a REAL star to return. Next week, The Miz is back on #Raw! https://t.co/zp3YeVEOT5 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) January 2, 2018

This doesn’t come as too much of a surprise as Miz and the Intercontinental Championship have become synonymous over the past few years. However, it has been nice seeing it around Reigns’ waist, maybe because of the sheer novelty, but the world may actually be a safer place when the Miz is Intercontinental Champion.

However, given Samoa Joe’s enthralling performance on Monday’s RAW, the Miz may have to wait his turn. Joe and Roman have flashed a palpable chemistry and given Joe’s reliability on the main roster, it may be time for WWE to award him a championship. Even more, it’s possible that the Miz and the Mizoutrage enter a brief feud with the newly reunited trio of Finn Balor, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows on the build to the Royal Rumble.

Regardless, WWE has plenty of options, and that is always a good thing. Look for The Miz to be an integral part of the WrestleMania Intercontinental match.