The Miz Has Qualified For This Year’s Money In The Bank Match

Despite dropping his WWE Intercontinental Championship recently, The Miz has a chance to work his way back up the card as he qualified for June’s Money In The Bank match on this week’s edition of SmackDown.

Miz had a chance to regain the WWE Intercontinental Championship on Sunday night at Backlash against Seth Rollins. Ultimately, he was unsuccessful despite having a match of the year contending match with Rollins in the opening contest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This week on SmackDown, The Miz was also in the opening match, this time against U.S. Champion Jeff Hardy. The two had a great television match, continuing the trend of outstanding performances of late for him. This broke a recent downward trend of matches for Hardy, who had a very bad match with Jinder Mahal at Greatest Royal Rumble and a rather average match with Randy Orton on Sunday night at Backlash.

Enter The Miz, won of the WWE’s MVPs of the last couple of years, to get Hardy back on the right track. The match on SmackDown went close to 20 minutes and was won by Miz, clean, following a Swanton Bomb from Hardy.

“That was an ending fitting for a Hollywood leading man!” pic.twitter.com/33Cx3TlosH — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) May 9, 2018

Hardy hit the bomb pretty cleanly, though Miz got his knees up slightly. Then, as Hardy went for the pinfall, Miz used Hardy’s leaning backward against him to turn the pinfall attempt into one of his own, scoring the 1-2-3 on Hardy.

Last night on RAW, Braun Strowman and Finn Balor also qualified for this year’s Money in the Bank match, which will take place in Chicago on June 17. Given that the show takes place in what is traditionally one of WWE’s most vocal and best markets, it should be an event to remember.