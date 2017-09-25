The Miz Retains His Intercontinental Championship at No Mercy

Despite another strong showing by Jason Jordan, The Miz is still WWE’s Intercontinental Champion.

After a fun match, the Miz and Miztourage’s number game was too much for the young Jordan. Just as Jordan prepped for his final rally, Bo Dallas provided the distraction and Curtis Axel provided the muscle. The referee missed all of it and the Miz nailed Jordan with a Skull Crushing Finale to retain his precious Intercontinental Championship.

This was the right call here by WWE. The Miz losing the IC title to a still-green Jordan would have been ill-fitting. The Miz is simply too good ad being the Miz. Not to Mention, his run with the belt is becoming quite historical.

For Jordan, he continues to impress whit his physical capabilities.

Jordan still lacks the compelling personality he needs to stick in WWE, but for now, that’s not an immediate concern. As the son of Kurt Angle, he has a workable character that doesn’t necessarily need strong promos. However, Jordan’s post-match interview was poor and for his sake, let’s hope he’s never fed lines like that again.

For the Miz, tonight was a bit of a homecoming, (for his Hollywood-driven character, at least)The Miz got quite the ovation when his music hit, while Jordan was met with a combination of boos and apathy. Even further, the A-lister was getting “Let’s go Miz” chants from the rowdy Staples Center crowd.

The Miz winning tonight illustrates WWE’s conviction to keep the belt on the WWE veteran. When he loses, it will matter, but that may not be until WrestleMania 34.

