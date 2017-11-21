The Miz to Take an Extended Absence from WWE

After getting pinned at Survivor Series by Baron Corbin, losing his precious Intercontinental Championship to Roman Reigns on RAW, then getting triple powerbombed through a table by The Shield, one would think that Miz was getting the Enzo Amore treatment. Instead, the Miz’s “punishment” is more of WWE‘s way saying “Bon Voyage.”

According to PWInsider, the Miz is set to miss a prolonged period of time to film the newest installment of The Marine franchise. There’s no word on when he’ll be back, but last night is said to be his last appearance until the movie finishes production.

This marks the end of possibly the most fruitful chapter in the Miz’s career. For nearly 2 consecutive years, the former Tough Enough winner has incubated the Intercontinental Championship, and as he’ll proudly tell you, has drug it back into relevance. He’s not lying either the Miz’s reign has made him arguably the best Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. To say the least, he deserves this hiatus.

Even more, The Miz will be able to hang around his pregnant wife, Maryse. In September the couple announced on RAW they were expecting and recently revealed that they’d be having a girl.

It sounds like WWE may be keen to the couple’s mass appeal and they are rumored to be getting their own reality show. According to a report from Mike Johnson at PWInsider, WWE is currently developing a show centered around the couple’s Hollywood civilian life and budding parenthood. The show would also obviously follow them around on the road with WWE.

Congrats to the Miz on his approaching fatherhood, budding reality show and phenomenal run in WWE. Wehn he returns he’ll likely be a new dad and hopefully will be ready to enter WWE’s main event picture. He’s earned it.