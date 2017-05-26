The Miz And Maryse Hilariously Troll John Cena And Nikki Bella

The Miz and Maryse got the upper hand in their battle to become the WWE’s “it couple” tonight on Smackdown. Just as they did last week, The Miz and his wife, Maryse, promised to expose John Cena and Nikki Bella.

As opposed to last week’s super serious promo explaining how Nikki cost Maryse millions of dollars and three years of her life for not getting her a spot on Total Bellas, this week, the most must see couple on Smackdown promised to show a un-aired episode of Total Bellas.

Videos by PopCulture.com

What they gave the WWE Universe was a hilarious Total Bellas spoof featuring The Miz as a robotic John Cena and Maryse as a dim-witted version of both Bellas sisters.

The Miz as Cena kept teasing a proposal to Maryse as Nikki, only to instead reinforce his “house rules.” Normally, these types of comedy segments are saved for the babyfaces, but Miz and Maryse absolutely nailed this one.

If this angle doesn’t end with Cena proposing to Nikki at WrestleMania, WWE better be ready to offer 65,000 refunds.

MORE WWE:

Vince McMahon Involved In Bentley Car Crash

Disappointing Response To Paige’s Hacked Videos

Did WWE Superstar’s Dad Spoil WrestleMania Plans?