The Hardyz Become New ROH Tag Team Champions At Manhattan Mayhem

Ring of Honor’s The Young Bucks are one of professional wrestling’s top acts at the moment. They’re part of wrestling’s hottest faction, Bullet Club, and seen as the greatest tag team working today.

At Ring of Honor’s March event, Manhattan Mayhem, Nick and Matt Jackson were interrupted by none other than the Matt and Jeff, The Hardys, who are officially free from their Impact Wrestling contracts. The legendary Hammerstein Ballroom erupted with back and forth “suck it” and “DELETE” chants and the two teams finally called for the match to start.

The Bucks have called out the Hardys in the past, but haven’t answered any of their calls before. Until now, and this time the ROH Tag Team Championship was on the line. The teams hit their usual spots, and in a rather quick match, the Hardys defeated the Bucks to become the new Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions.

This is the Hardys first reign as ROH tag champs, and are set to face the Young Bucks once more at Supercard of Honor XI, which is the night before WrestleMania 33. This is the Hardys 10th recognized reign as World Tag Team Champions across WCW, WWF/E, TNA, and now ROH.