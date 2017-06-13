The Hardy Boyz Get Their Championship Rematch

Raw’s Tag Team war is far from over. Tonight’s 2 out of 3 falls WWE RAW Tag Team Championship rematch between The Hardy Boyz and Sheamus and Cesaro ended in a double countout.

Cesaro and Sheamus won the first fall and Matt Hardy hit a Twist of Fate on Cesaro to pick up the second. In sudden death, Sheamus appeared to knock out Hardy cold, but Matt was able to get to the ropes. Jeff Hardy landed a Swanton Bomb on Sheamus, but Cesaro was able to pull Sheamus out before the three count. From there, the fight spilled to the outside and both teams were counted out.

It looks like this feud could now go all the way to July’s Great Balls of Fire pay per view.

Matt and Jeff Hardy were not featured on last week’s RAW after losing their Tag Team Championships to Sheamus and Cesaro at WWE Extreme Rules. The duo were already scheduled to miss a few weeks due to the birth and it appears the timing couldn’t have worked out any better as Wolfgang Hardy was born on June 9th.

There will be an interview with The Hardys and Corey Graves on the WWE Network following RAW titled, “Original Specials – Reborn by Fate: Hardys Interview.” In the video, The Hardys will discuss their WWE dream opponents as well as plans to ‘unleash’ the Broken Universe on the WWE.

“It’s still within me, it’s still contained, and I think when the time is right, I will unleash it again.”

“It’s something that’s a work in progress. Unfortunately, because of legal reasons, I really can’t go into that right now. But I find it very flattering and humbling that every time we come wrestle in front of the WWE Universe they chant, and they address it and they acknowledge it. Please, keep doing that. We love it when they do that. And hopefully sooner rather than later we’ll be able to go into more detail about everything.”

“When it happens – I’m not even gonna say if – when it happens, it’s gonna be the most exciting thing to hit WWE programming in a long long time. We’re gonna keep people guessing.”

