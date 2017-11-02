WWE Poster Spoils Huge Surprise for Survivor Series

A promotional poster for Survivor Series looks to have let out one of WWE‘s biggest secrets for the event.

Seeking to increase the stakes for Brock Lesnar vs. Jinder Mahal, WWE has been rumored to be hunting a Special Guest Referee for the non-title match. The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and John Cena all found themselves implicated for the pivotal Survivor Series role. However, it looks like WWE has already made their decision.

While fans may have been holding out hope for the unicorn sighting of The Rock or Austin back in WWE, John Cena is the best choice for the spot. While WWE would have certainly cashed in on the nostalgia of Rock or Austin, it would have accomplished very little in terms of story. But with Cena, his involvement will likely lead to a future feud with Jinder Mahal.

As Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar all but booked for a WrestleMania 34 match with Roman Reigns, the WWE Champion’s calendar is wide open. A feud with Cena has been inevitable and Survivor Series looks like it will be the jump-off feud for their program.

However, with the event happening in November, that leaves 4 months between then and WrestleMania. That’s an awfully long time for a feud to simmer and WWE may actually think about letting the conflict reach its apex at January’s Royal Rumble.

However, if it were up to Mahal, he’d get Cena at WrestleMania. During a Facebook Live chat a few weeks ago, he all but called out the 16-time WWE Champion for a showdown in New Orleans.

“At WrestleMania 34, I would like to face John Cena for my WWE Championship,” state the WWE Champion. “It could happen because I fully intend on being WWE Champion come to WrestleMania and even after WrestleMania. So, John Cena, let’s say this is an official challenge to you,” said Mahal.

While it was a casual setting this feels like a scripted response. For Mahal to officially lay down a challenge to Cena, he would nearly need WWE permission to do so. Mahal and Cena have been loosely linked dating back to June. Rumors had them squaring off at Summerslam, but WWE chose to elevate Shinsuke Nakamura instead.

Mahal vs. Cena regardless of where it happens will have significant consequences on WWE’s history book. John Cena is one more WWE Championship win away from break Ric Flair all-time record for a number of world titles. Whenever it happened, look for Cena to beat Mahal to etch his name atop the wrestling world.